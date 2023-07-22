Google Founder Sergey Brin Is Back At Google Several Days a Week

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is ramping up his time at Google, with reports he is working in the office several days a week.

Google turned to Brin and Larry Page in January 2023 as the company struggled to come up with an answer to Microsoft’s Bing AI announcement. Even after those initial strategy sessions, Brin continued working at the company, but a new report by The Wall Street Journal says Brin is working three and four days a week in office.

Not surprisingly, Brin has been working with the AI team, although the report indicates he has had to catch up on developments in the AI field since he stepped away from daily duties at the company.

The report does say that Brin has been working on personnel issues, an area where Google has struggled, especially among its AI staff. The company bungled its firing of Dr. Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell and saw a subsequent exodus of AI talent in the wake.

Brin could very well do what CEO Sundar Pichai has not been able to do: rally Googlers to mount a proper challenge in the AI industry. Pichai has angered company employees over his handling of several issues, including layoffs and, most importantly, the company’s AI efforts.

In contrast, Brin was always well-liked within the company, and his daily involvement may be just what the company needs.