Google Cloud Launches Blockchain Node Engine for Web3 Development

Google Cloud has launched Blockchain Node Engine to help developers with Web3 development.

Blockchain development is revolutionizing multiple industries, providing a secure way to store some of the world’s most sensitive data.

“Blockchains consist of transaction data that is permanently stored and encrypted, acting as decentralized databases of sorts,” explains Google’s blog post. “Instead of relying on a central entity to validate and store data, the governing infrastructure of a blockchain is a node — a device, such as a computer, laptop, or server, that contains a full copy of the transaction history of the blockchain. Nodes on a blockchain form a peer-to-peer network, constantly exchanging the latest blockchain data so that all nodes stay in sync.”

Developers are pushing for next iteration of the web, Web3, to be based on blockchain and Google is working to make it easier for developers.

“While self-managed nodes are often difficult to deploy and require constant management, Blockchain Node Engine is a fully managed node-hosting service that can minimize the need for node operations,” the blog continues. “Web3 companies who require dedicated nodes can relay transactions, deploy smart contracts, and read or write blockchain data with the reliability, performance, and security they expect from Google Cloud compute and network infrastructure.”

Google Cloud will initially offer support for the Ethereum blockchain.