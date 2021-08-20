Google Cloud and GE Appliances Partner on Smart Home Appliances

Google Cloud and GE Appliances have signed a multi-year deal to create the next generation of smart home appliances.

GE Appliances is already a leader in the appliance industry, while Google is a major player in the smart home market. As a result of their respective backgrounds, the companies clearly see each other as a match to develop the next generation of smart home appliances. The new products will be powered by Google’s Cloud Vision AI, and will be able to integrate with Android, Google Assistant and other Google products.

“As the fastest-growing appliance manufacturing company in the United States and with more than a century of industry experience, we are committed to continuing our evolution and fulfilling our promise to deliver the best appliances to our owners and customers,” said Viren Shah, CDO of GE Appliances. “Bringing together Google and GE Appliances to co-innovate and build advanced technologies is a key driver propelling this evolution forward.”

“GE Appliances is an award-winning, smart home innovator that gives consumers the forward-thinking features and capabilities they want and expect,” said Dominik Wee, Managing Director Manufacturing and Industrial at Google Cloud. “Marrying GEA’s expertise in smart home appliances with Google Cloud’s data analytics and AI/ML will deliver industry-leading, innovative appliances and digital experiences that will delight consumers for years to come.”