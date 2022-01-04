Google Cloud Acquires Security Firm Siemplify

Google is making security a priority, acquiring Siemplify, one of the top security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) providers.

With rising ransomware attacks and security threats, cybersecurity has become one of the biggest issues facing businesses and government agencies alike. As the third-largest cloud provider, Google is working to ensure the security of its clients, and Siemplify is poised to play a large role in that.

“Providing a proven SOAR capability unified with Chronicle’s innovative approach to security analytics is an important step forward in our vision,” writes Sunil Potti, VP/GM, Google Cloud Security. “Building an intuitive, efficient security operations workflow around planet-scale security telemetry will further realize Google Cloud’s vision of a modern threat management stack that empowers customers to go beyond typical security event and information management (SIEM) and extended detection and response (XDR) tooling, enabling better detection and response at the speed and scale of modern environments.”

Siemplify’s CEO Amos Stern said the acquisition will help his company further its mission of providing security options to customers.

“Beyond Google’s resources, expertise and overall commitment to cybersecurity (including a recent pledge to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years), we have found a remarkable partner in Google Cloud,” writes Stern. “A partner that truly shares our mission, vision, values and culture. We could not be more excited to join forces with Google Cloud to drive innovation and help many more security teams take their operations to a whole new level.”