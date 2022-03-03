Google Bringing Back Employees Three Days a Week Starting April

Google has told employees they should start coming into the office three days a week, beginning April 4, as the pandemic winds down.

Like many companies, Google has changed its plans multiple times as the pandemic has continued. The company was preparing to bring employees back to the office months ago, before the Omicron variant gained traction.

According to Geekwire, the company has notified employees in the Seattle and Kirkland, Washington area, that they will be required to be in the office at least three days a week.

The company says employees should “aim to be fully functional in our hybrid working approach by April 4.”