Google Adds Support for 29 Additional Banks to Google Wallet

Google continues to expand support for Google Wallet, adding 29 additional banks in the US to the list of those supported by the app.

First spotted by Android Police, Google has added support for the following banks to Google Wallet:

Bank of Grandin (MO)

Best Financial Credit Union (MI)

Bridge City Bank (TX)

Buffalo Metropolitan Federal Credit Union (NY)

Cal-Com Federal Credit Union

Canandaigua Federal Credit Union (NY)

Centinel Bank of Taos (NM)

Croghan Colonial Bank (OH)

Endeavor Bank (CA)

ETMA Federal Credit Union (TN)

Glendale Federal Credit Union (CA)

Green Country Federal Credit Union

Imprint-Brooks Brothers

Imprint-Eddie Bauer

Mountain Valley Bank (CO)

Northwoods Credit Union (MN)

Pinnacle Credit Union (GA)

Royal Banks of Missouri (MO)

Security State Bank (IA)

Shrewsbury Federal Credit Union (MA)

Southeast Financial Credit Union

Spiritbank (OK)

Technicolor Federal Credit Union (CA)

Texas National Bank (TX)

Tri-County Bank (MI)

UMB Bank

Victory Bank (TX)

Walpole Co-operative Bank (MA)

Zenith Bank & Trust (AZ)

As the outlet points out, this brings the number of banks supported by Google Wallet to nearly 200.