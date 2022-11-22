Global UC the First Provider to Be Blocked for Failing to Fight Robocalls

Global UC is the first telecom provider to be blocked under the FCC’s new rules requiring providers to block robocalls.

The FCC has been cracking down on robocalls, requiring providers to implement the STIR/SHAKEN caller ID protocol. The protocol helps providers identify a caller, pass that ID on to the next carrier who then re-verifies it, with the process repeating until the call reaches the recipient. The FCC set a deadline for implementation of the protocol.

Global UC has become the first provider to miss the FCC’s deadline and fail to provide a valid reason for missing it, resulting in the company being removed from the Robocall Mitigation Database. As a result, other telecom companies can no longer accept or relay calls from Global UC customers.

“For too long, robocalls have flooded our phones and facilitated fraud. So we are using a new tool to fight against these scam calls. We are cutting providers off and preventing them from accessing our networks when they fail to demonstrate they will protect consumers. This is a novel way to stop robocalls and it’s one we are going to keep using until we get this junk off the line,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

“We have reached the point where we are ready to remove companies if they fail to abide by the rules and heed our warnings,” said Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal. “While this is a steep and impactful penalty, it underscores the importance we place on complying with our rules, which are designed to eliminate the ability of bad actors to use the U.S. communications networks to harm consumers.”

The action should send a start warning to other companies about the seriousness of heeding the FCC’s guidelines.