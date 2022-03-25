Galaxy S22 Issues Mount With Reports of Faulty GPS

Reports are emerging that Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones may have faulty GPS, compromising any apps that rely on precise location data.

The Galaxy S22 is one of Samsung’s most popular phones, but it has been mired with controversy since its launch. Users quickly discovered the phone’s performance was being throttled when playing games and using some apps. In addition, there were issues with screen refresh rates and the 45W fast-charging didn’t seem so fast.

According to BGR, however, the biggest issue appears to be with the GPS, rendering some of the most popular apps completely useless.

The company does appear to be aware of the problem, at least according to a moderator on the Samsung community forums.

Hi all,

I’ve merged a couple of threads on this one.

Latest I’ve heard from the Samsung side of things is that a software fix is being prepared to resolve the GPS issue. We’ve not been give a timescale for that (other than “soon”), but please keep a look out for upcoming software updates.

The fact the issue appears to be fixable with a software update is good news for users.