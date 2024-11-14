How Freelancers Can Maintain Data Privacy

Freelance working gives workers greater freedom and can be an excellent way to enjoy a good work-life balance. The flexibility of being able to carry out tasks on tablets, smartphones, or laptops means that work can be carried out around other activities and on the move.

However, the freedom of online access can also bring with it digital threats to private and sensitive information. Whether this is your personal information or client data, ensuring you can protect it is essential.

Failure to maintain security practices could lead to cybercriminals accessing accounts or carrying out fraudulent transactions using your identity. Failure to protect client data will have a catastrophic effect on your business’s reputation.

We have explored some of the best ways for freelancers to protect data, making it easier to build a business and forge trusting relationships with clients.

Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network)

Many freelancers will make the most of any available Wi-Fi networks including cafes, restaurants, libraries, and more. This can be an excellent way to make the most of local facilities but can put your data at risk.

Open Wi-Fi networks typically have unsecured connections, making it easier for information to be intercepted. One of the best ways to combat this is by searching for the best VPN for your needs.

A VPN lets users mask their IP address and encrypts data, creating a secure connection. Software review expert Aleksandar Stefanovic explains that the anonymity VPNs provide can stop annoying adverts and cybercriminals tracking connections.

Shielding online activities from third parties while using public Wi-Fi networks greatly improves protection, and can also provide access to content that has geographical restrictions and firewalls.

Maintain Good Password Practice

Password management can be frustrating for freelance workers who need to log into a variety of different sites and programs, but choosing simple passwords or using the same one for all of your accounts can lead to trouble.

It is recommended to use a mix of characters, numbers, and capitals when choosing a new password. It should be completely unique and sites often offer a generator that randomly creates user passwords.

Password management sites can be a great option that makes it easy for users to access all of their accounts without having to remember tens of passwords.

Use Multifactor Authentication

Multifactor authentication requires users to prove who they are before being granted access to devices or accounts. Linking accounts to an email address or phone number means you can be sent a one-use code to confirm your identity when logging in.

Biometric authentication offers even greater protection with facial recognition and fingerprint technology being implemented in some cases.

Logging into a device and seeing an influx of update notifications is never a great start to a day, and many users will click on the option to update at a later date, but this can be a mistake.

Updates to operating systems, apps, and sites will usually improve performance, but they can also include essential security improvements. As cybercriminals attempt to refine their techniques, security procedures must adapt to ensure user safety.

Failure to complete updates can provide hackers with the opportunity they require to access sites and information.

Conclusion

Cybersecurity should be a priority for anyone who goes online for work or recreation. Laptops, mobile devices, tablets, and desktop computers can all store sensitive data that could prove to be problematic if it falls into the wrong hands.

Preventing identity theft, account takeovers, and valuable information being stolen by cybercriminals is relatively straightforward as long as you keep up with updates and minimize the opportunities for third parties to access your data.

VPNs provide users with improved privacy, while good password practice makes it difficult for all of your accounts to be compromised. Many cybercriminals are opportunistic and will look elsewhere if they see a user has taken measures to protect their data. Freelancers will be able to concentrate on carrying out the work they have been tasked with if they know their security is up to date, and clients will also be able to trust you with important assignments.