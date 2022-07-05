FedEx Moving to ‘Zero Data Center, Zero Mainframe Environment’ by 2024

FedEx is preparing to shut down its data centers and mainframes, opting for cloud-native solutions instead.

Company CIO Rob Carter made the announcement at the FedEx investor day, according to DCD, saying the company will save some $400 million.

“We’ve been working across this decade to streamline and simplify our technology and systems,” he said. “We’ve shifted to cloud…we’ve been eliminating monolithic applications one after the other after the other…we’re moving to a zero data center, zero mainframe environment that’s more flexible, secure, and cost-effective.”

“Within the next two years we’ll close the last few remaining data centers that we have, we’ll eliminate the final 20 percent of the mainframe footprint, and we’ll move the remaining applications to cloud-native structures that allow them to be flexibly deployed and used in the marketplace and business. While we’re doing this, we’ll achieve $400 million of annual savings.”

FedEx currently uses both Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud for its cloud needs. Nothing was said about whether the company will go all-in on a single vendor or whether it will continue its multicloud approach.