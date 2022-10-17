FedEx Ends Its Robot Delivery Program

FedEx is pulling the plug on its robot delivery efforts following a pilot program to test using robots instead of humans for last-mile delivery.

FedEx is one of several companies that has been investigating the possibility of using robots for delivery. The company was running a pilot program in conjunction with DEKA Research and Development Corp. According to Robotics 24/7, the company is ending the program.

“Although robotics and automation are key pillars of our innovation strategy, Roxo did not meet necessary near-term value requirements for DRIVE,” Sriram Krishnasam, chief transformation officer, wrote in an email to employees. “Although we are ending the research and development efforts, Roxo served a valuable purpose: to rapidly advance our understanding and use of robotic technology.”

The company confirmed the news to Robotics 24/7, saying it was focusing on “several nearer-term opportunities.”

It’s been a bad week for robotics, with The Verge reporting that Amazon has similarly canceled its robot delivery pilot program.