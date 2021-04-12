FCC Releases Its Own Internet Speed Test App

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has released its own internet speed test app in an effort improve its data on the state of US broadband.

The FCC has made eliminating the digital divide a major priority. For decades, there has been a huge disparity between the speed and quality of internet options available in urban vs rural areas. With the pandemic leading to record numbers of people working and learning from home, the real-world impact of the digital divide is more apparent than ever.

A major step in close the gap is understanding where the gap is, identifying communities and regions with subpar broadband service. The FCC’s new app will help the agency gain a clearer picture of the issues, and what is needed to address them.

“To close the gap between digital haves and have nots, we are working to build a comprehensive, user-friendly dataset on broadband availability. Expanding the base of consumers who use the FCC Speed Test app will enable us to provide improved coverage information to the public and add to the measurement tools we’re developing to show where broadband is truly available throughout the United States,” said Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel.

More information is available on the FCC website, and the app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.