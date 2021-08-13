Facebook Delays Return to Office Until 2022

Facebook is the latest company to push back its return-to-office date, shooting for January 2022 amid the Delta surge.



The Delta COVID variant has upended many companies plans, with a number of high-profile organizations opting to delay a return to the office, require vaccination or both. Facebook is the latest to join that club, pushing its date back to January 2022.

At the same time, the company indicated it would make decisions based on data, not arbitrary dates.

“Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office,” the company said in a statement, according to CNBC. “Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the delta variant, our teams in the U.S. will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022. We expect this to be the case for some countries outside of the US, as well. We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s safety.”