Elon Musk has indicated he expects SpaceX’s Starship to be able to deliver humans to the Moon before 2024.

Humanity is in the midst of another space race, this time driven by commercial companies as much as governments. Multiple entities are eager to send people to the Moon and Mars, but Elon Musk believes his company’s craft will be able to deliver astronauts to the moon in just a couple of years.

Musk was replying to a tweet from Everything Artemis when he made the revelation.