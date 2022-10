Elon Musk has announced a month-long delay to Neuralink’s next event.

Neuralink is one of Elon Musk’s other companies, one that is working to develop interfaces that will enable the human brain to directly interact with machines. The company’s next event was scheduled for October 31, but has been delayed.

Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2022

Musk did not provide any additional details, but here’s to hoping the event doesn’t get delayed again.