Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Running a ‘Scheme’

Elon Musk is firing back in his legal battle with Twitter, accusing the social media company of scheming to mislead investors.

Musk made an offer to purchase Twitter, which the company’s board accepted. After weeks of claiming Twitter was not forthcoming with the information he wanted regarding its monetizeable user base, Musk ended his bid to buy the company. Twitter sued to keep the deal alive, and Musk filed a countersuit.

Musk has also leveled serious accusations against Twitter, according to Business Insider, claiming the company is “miscounting” spam accounts on the platform “as part of its scheme to mislead investors about the company’s prospects.”

Tesla’s CEO also claims that Twitter has less daily users than it claims, 65 million less to be exact. In addition, he says only 16 million see ads and can be considered monetizeable.

At this point, there have been so many claims made on both sides, not to mention a tremendous amount of acrimony, that it’s hard to tell where the truth lies. With the initial trial set for October, hopefully, we’ll find out soon enough what’s really going on.