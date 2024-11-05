While some question the value of diplomas, degrees, certifications, and other educational pursuits that lead to receiving “a piece of paper,” that paper has real value.

Yes, some companies will accept hands-on experience in lieu of educational accomplishments. However, your education could set you apart from other candidates in a competitive process to fill a position. There may be multiple candidates who are more or less equal on paper. In such situations, a company might need a tie-breaker and could select the candidate with the more desirable educational background.

Even after earning a degree at a post-secondary institution, you may want to broaden your skill set with professional certifications. Doing so could further set you apart from other skilled candidates. The good news is that pursuing them won’t cost as much or take as long as earning a degree. But professional certifications can be game-changers in various ways.

Continue reading to see seven benefits of earning professional certifications relevant to your job.

1. Increases Credibility

One reason why professional certifications matter is that earning them can increase credibility. A prospective employer will assume that candidates with relevant professional certifications from reputable organizations have certain desirable skills.

Whether you’re applying to be a human resources executive, information security professional, forklift operator, or customer service representative, professional certifications can boost your credibility over other candidates. The right certifications can be a game-changer.

2. Shows Commitment to Career Growth

Another reason professional certifications make sense is they demonstrate commitment to career growth. It shows employers or prospective employers that you take your career or job seriously and want to grow your skill set and advance in your profession.

Technology is changing every day. You can’t afford to rest on your laurels and remain stagnant since staying put is akin to falling behind. Professional certifications demonstrate a commitment to your career.

3. Improves Job Security

Yet another reason to consider professional certifications is the improved job security. You may be more valuable to your company if you’re one of a handful of employees with professional certifications. That can reduce the odds of getting the dreaded pink slips if downsizing is on the horizon.

4. Expands Job Opportunities

Focusing on your career can open up more advancement opportunities. So, it’s not just about getting or retaining a job. Professional certifications can help you climb the corporate ladder and even branch out if you wish.

5. Boosts Earning Potential

Depending on the company and job description, you could be in line for a higher salary if you earn professional certifications. Some jobs are in higher demand than others. So, if you have skills in high demand in a field with a lack of qualified candidates, demonstrating your range of skills could warrant a higher starting salary, a raise, or a promotion.

6. Enhances Professional Network

Taking advantage of educational opportunities to better yourself and grow in your career can help you expand your professional network. Whether studying in a classroom or online, there’ll be opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals. It’s always a good idea to develop and nurture your professional network. Your next job could come courtesy of a recommendation from someone in your network.

7. Creates Opportunities to Specialize

Yet another benefit of pursuing professional certifications is that they can help you focus and specialize. Sometimes, specialization can be a game-changer and fast-track your career trajectory. Going this route may also increase your value to your employer.

These are some of the benefits of earning professional certifications. You can grow professionally and personally by pursuing more training and education. Depending on your employer, you may not even have to pay out of pocket for training relevant to your job since your employer might foot the bill.