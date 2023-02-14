DuckDuckGPT Combines DuckDuckGo and ChatGPT

Microsoft may be working to bring ChatGPT-based tech to Bing, but one enterprising developer has already the AI to DuckDuckGo.

DuckDuckGo is the privacy-focused search engine that has steadily been growing in popularity as individuals become more concerned with protecting their online privacy. Developer Adam Lui has created an extension that adds ChatGPT results to the DuckDuckGo sidebar.

Lui details the necessary steps to install the script on his GitHub page:

Install Tampermonkey (Chrome, Firefox) or Violentmonkey (Chrome, Firefox). Install DuckDuckGPT. Visit DuckDuckGo.com and perform a search. The ChatGPT results should show up on the right.

Microsoft is incorporating an updated and improved version of the tech behind ChatGPT in Bing, but DuckDuckGPT is a nice alternative that’s available right now.