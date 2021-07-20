DuckDuckGo Testing Email Protection Service

DuckDuckGo is testing a new email protection feature, designed to combat email trackers.

Many emails, up to 70% of them in fact, contain trackers that tell the sender when, where and on what device the email was opened. The data is also used to build profiles, to coordinate with other ad services, such as those on websites.

DuckDuckGo is looking to challenge this with its new Email Protectionservice.

We’re excited to announce the beta release of DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection. Our free email forwarding service removes email trackers and protects the privacy of your personal email address without asking you to change email services or apps.

Users sign up for an @duck.com email address and use it as the address they give out to others. DuckDuckGo strips out any trackers from emails sent to the address, and then forward it on to the person’s main address — all without saving anything.

The service sounds like an excellent option for privacy-conscious users, made by a company that has built its reputation on protecting user privacy.

The service is currently in beta. Those interested can sign up via the iOS or Android DuckDuckGo app by selecting Settings > Beta Features > Email Protection > Join the Private Waitlist.