DuckDuckGo Calls Out Google’s Apps For Spying On Users

DuckDuckGo is mincing no words in calling out Google’s apps for spying on users and not respecting their privacy.

Google drew widespread criticism for taking months to roll out updates to its iOS apps after Apple introduced privacy labels in the App Store. The new feature is designed to let users know exactly what personal information an app collects and tracks. Google has only recently updated many of its apps, after dragging its feet for months after privacy labels went live.

DuckDuckGo is calling the company to task for what Chrome and the Google app privacy labels reveals about Google’s data collection.

DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser has been the second most downloaded mobile browser in the US (after Chrome) and, as you might expect, doesn't collect any data that's linked to you, making it simple to get the privacy you deserve online.https://t.co/QNfnevurRF — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) March 15, 2021

Google is already facing increased backlash for its privacy practices, including a lawsuit that claims the company continues to track people even when Chrome’s Incognito Mode is enabled.

Users who truly value privacy should migrate away from Google’s apps sooner rather than later.