Dropbox Botches Response to M1 Macs, Says Native Version Coming

Dropbox stirred up a controversy of its own making, indicating it had no intention of supporting Apple’s M1 chips before finally clarifying that it did.

Dropbox is a popular app on the Mac platform, just as it is on Windows. Despite Apple announcing its M1 line of processors over a year ago, and despite Dropbox using Apple machines internally, the company still doesn’t have an M1-native client.

In response to users inquiring on the company’s forums, the official response was:

This idea is going to need a bit more support before we share your suggestion with our team.

Needless to say, this did not go over well with Mac users, many of whom complained of high memory usage and poor battery life when running the Intel version of Dropbox through Rosetta.

Mitchell Hashimoto, founder of HashiCorp, helped the situation go viral by tweeting about it.

Dropbox doesn't support Apple Silicon natively yet and has no current public plans to. The official responses in this thread are embarrassing. Honestly, didn't think the reason to switch after 12 years of paid sub would be this but this might be it. https://t.co/OjthQ32phV — Mitchell Hashimoto (@mitchellh) October 27, 2021

After the story gained traction Drew Houston, Dropbox founder and CEO, responded and clarified that the company is planning on releasing an M1 version in 2022.

We're certainly supporting Apple Silicon, sorry for the confusion. We've been working for a while on a native M1 build which we aim to release in H1 2022. (And agree the responses in the support thread were not ideal) — Drew Houston (@drewhouston) October 28, 2021

Despite Houston’s attempt at damage control, many users were still unmoved. Some pointed out that the company’s support staff needed to do a better job of communicating with users, while others maintained that there is no excuse for a company of Dropbox’s stature taking so long to support the new architecture.

Either way, Dropbox has its work cut out to regain the goodwill it lost.