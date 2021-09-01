Docker Updates Subscriptions, Desktop Not Free for Large Businesses

Docker has updated its subscriptions, and Docker Desktop is no longer free for large businesses.

Docker is widely used in the cloud industry, as it provides a way to package an application, along with all its dependencies, in a cross-platform container. Virtually every major cloud service supports Docker containers, and the company says some “55% of professional developers use Docker every day at work.”

The company is looking to monetize more of its products, specifically Docker Desktop. Doing so will help the company better keep pace with the growth in the developer market.

As part of the change, Docker is introducing a new top-tier subscription, Docker Business, coming in at $21 per user per month. The new plan includes improved management and security options, especially for software development at scale.

The change also means that Docker Desktop is no longer free for large businesses, those with more 250 employees or $10 million in annual revenue. The free plan has also been renamed to “Personal.”

The changes went into effect on August 31, 2021, although “there is a grace period until January 31, 2022 for those who require a paid subscription to use Docker Desktop.”