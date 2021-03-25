Comcast Commits $1 Billion to Help 50 Million Low-Income Families

Comcast has announced it is committing $1 billion over the next 10 years, to help low-income families close the digital divide.

The global pandemic has forever altered the modern workplace, and emphasized the importance of fast, reliable internet access. Unfortunately, for many families around the country, high-speed, broadband access is still a luxury.

Comcast is working to address that issue, with a $1 billion investment over the next 10 years. The company’s announcement coincides with the 10-year progress report of what the company has done until now to address the issue.

“Ten years is a remarkable milestone, signifying an extraordinary amount of work and collaboration with our incredible community partners across the country,” said Dave Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable. “Together, we have been able to connect millions of people to the power of the Internet at home, and to the endless opportunity, education, growth, and discovery it provides. Today, we are rededicating ourselves to this mission to ensure that the next generation of students in America has the tools, resources, and abilities they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.”

“For more than a decade, Comcast has been a leader in working with communities to close the Digital Divide through its Internet Essentials program,” said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. “From its beginning as a pilot program with the Wilmington Urban League to today, Comcast’s Internet Essentials program has transformed millions of lives by connecting low-income households to the power of broadband. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic placed a spotlight on the digital divide, for the past decade Comcast, in partnership with organizations like the National Urban League, has been leading the effort to close the digital divide, address the homework gap, and ensure low-income communities have the necessary digital skills.”

Over the next 10 years, the company will invest a number of areas, including: ongoing support of Lift Zone, establishing WiFi safe spaces in 1,000+ community centers; laptop and computer donations; continued support of the company’s Internet Essentials program; and grants to help nonprofit community organizations create new opportunities for low-income Americans.