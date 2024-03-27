Cisco Webex Leverages AI to Improve Contact Center Interaction

Cisco is leveraging AI in its Webex platform, bringing features that improve the experience for customer and call agent alike.

Webex is one of the leading videoconferencing and communication platforms, with a heavy emphasis on business and enterprise applications. Cisco used the Enterprise Connect conference to unveil new AI-based features that are designed to improve the Webex experience.

“Our Webex Customer Experience business continues to see rapid growth,” said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Security & Collaboration “Organizations of all sizes are working with Cisco to empower contact center agents, reduce turnover and protect their brands. We offer them value at a price that’s best in class.”

Some of the new features revolve around Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center, giving companies innovative new options, such as detecting agent burnout:

Some customers are already benefitting from Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center capabilities in beta. These capabilities include conversation summaries for dropped calls and virtual agent interactions; agent burnout detection; automatically generated customer satisfaction scores; and topic analytics capabilities that help improve business outcomes. Early feedback from a customer using AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center saw a 4x improvement in time spent handling customer inquiries and have reported last mile improvements in customer satisfaction scores from 4.8 to 4.9 on a 1-5 scale – all within a two-month period.

Cisco’s customers are already touting the benefits of the new features:

“As First Horizon continues to find ways to improve our clients’ experiences, we also look at the agent experience. Happy agents lead to better engagement with our clients. To that end, we have started testing Cisco AI Assistant’s call drop summaries,” Jason O’Dell, Vice President, Voice Services Manager at First Horizon Bank. “The summaries are concise, providing the important context of a customer’s earlier interaction during repeat calls. These can be leveraged by our virtual bankers to avoid repeat conversations and improve customer experience. We are excited to be a part of AI Assistant’s beta group and see positive results. We will continue to work closely with the Cisco team to fine tune the solution further to cater to specific banking use cases.”