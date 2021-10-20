Cisco Webex Go Improves Mobile Experience for Hybrid Work

Cisco is launching its Webex Go phone service, designed to streamline hybrid and remote workers’ workflow, eliminating the need for multiple devices.

Webex is a popular videoconferencing application that Cisco has offered for years. Although Zoom gets the lion’s share of public attention, and has become a household name as a result of the pandemic, Webex is widely used in the corporate and enterprise markets.

Cisco is working to make it even easier for hybrid and remote workers to get the most from Webex by eliminating the need for multiple devices. Instead, enterprise-grade Webex features can be added to a user’s personal phone as a dedicated business line.

“The past year has further heightened the need for a maniacal focus on delivering an experience that delights users,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. “Our innovations released today enable enterprises to be closer to their customers than ever, helping them deliver the best possible customer experience across all channels in real time.”

Cisco hopes to make Webex Go available in the first half of 2022.