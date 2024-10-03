Cisco is shuttering its LoRaWAN device business as it exits the market completely, leaving customers without a clear upgrade path.

LoRaWAN is a long-range, low-power wireless network protocol that is heavily used in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry to connect devices. Cisco offers a line of LoRaWAN, but the company has unexpectedly announced that the products are end-of-life (EOL).

Catch our chat on why Cisco is closing its LoRaWAN device business!

The company made the announcement on its website, including a series of phase-out dates.

Cisco announces the end-of-sale and end-of-life dates for the Cisco LoRaWAN. The last day to order the affected product(s) is January 1, 2025. Customers with active service contracts will continue to receive support from the Cisco Technical Assistance Center (TAC) as shown in Table 1 of the EoL bulletin. Table 1 describes the end-of-life milestones, definitions, and dates for the affected product(s). Table 2 lists the product part numbers affected by this announcement. For customers with active and paid service and support contracts, support will be available under the terms and conditions of customers’ service contract.

The announcement was made October 1, with the last day to order being January 1, 2025. The last ship date is April 1, 2025, and the end of software maintenance is January 1, 2026. Cisco will stop providing vulnerability and security support December 31, 2026.

The company made clear that it is not offering a replacement option, and plans to exit the space.

There is no replacement available for the Cisco LoRaWAN at this time. Cisco will be exiting the LoRaWAN space. There is no planned migration for Cisco LoRaWAN gateways.

While Cisco is exiting the LoRaWAN business, it says customers can trade-in eligible products for other non-LoRaWAN Cisco hardware.