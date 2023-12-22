Cisco Is Buying Isovalent To Bolster Multicloud Security

Cisco announced it is purchasing Isovalent, a company specializing in “open source cloud native networking and security.”

Cisco says Isovalent’s acquisition will help improve its Cisco Security Cloud and provide customers better protection across their workloads.

“Together with Isovalent, Cisco will build on the open source power of Cilium to create a truly unique multicloud security and networking capability to help customers simplify and accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco. “Imagine in today’s distributed environment – of applications, virtual machines, containers and cloud assets – having security controls with total visibility, without hindering networking and application performance. The combination of Cisco and Isovalent will make this a reality.”

“Cisco is committed to nurturing, investing in, and contributing to the eBPF and Cilium open source communities,” said Stephen Augustus, Head of Open Source at Cisco. “Isovalent’s team will join Cisco’s deep bench of open source governance and technical leadership to solve complex cloud native, security, and networking challenges. Their knowledge will accelerate innovation across the business and help further strengthen the Cisco Security Cloud platform to meet the growing demands of our customers.”

Terms of the deal were no disclosed, but it is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.