ChromeOS Bringing Microsoft 365 and OneDrive Integration

Google is making it much easier for ChromeOS users to access their Microsoft data, adding Microsoft 365 and OneDrive integration.

While Google offers excellent storage options for ChromeOS users, many still need access to their Microsoft 365 files and data. The company is easing that pain point, integrating Microsoft’s services via a Progressive Web App.

The company announced the changes in a support article:

Today, users of Microsoft 365 and OneDrive software can use the Progressive Web App (Installable here) for their Microsoft Word, PowerPoint or Excel needs. To further help these users, we will have a new integration later this year on ChromeOS, making it easier to install the app and open files.

Users will be offered a guided setup experience that takes them through the process of installing the Microsoft 365 web app and connecting Microsoft OneDrive to their Chromebook Files app. Files will be moved to Microsoft OneDrive when opening in the Microsoft 365 app.

Microsoft 365 On ChromeOS – Credit Google

The new feature is a win-win for customers and is a nice example of two rivals working together to improve the customer experience.