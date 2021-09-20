China Limiting Minors’ Usage of the Chinese Version of TikTok

In yet another attempt to limit the impact of technology on young people, China is limiting Douyin usage for those under 14 to 40 minutes a day.

Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok and is wildly popular in the country. Despite the app’s success, China is working to minimize the effect of technology on its younger generation. The country recentlylimited how much time minors could spend playing video games, and is looking to do the same with social media.

Douyin is rolling out a “youth mode” that will restrict access for all users under 14, according to The Wall Street Journal, via Insider.

“If you are a user aged under 14, you’ll discover that you’re already in ‘youth mode’ when you open the app,” said the company in a statement.

It remains to be seen what impact the new regulation will have on ByteDance, the company responsible for both Douyin and TikTok.