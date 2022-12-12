China Cracking Down on Deepfakes Starting January

China has passed new rules to reign in deepfakes and the impact they can have on ordinary people.

Deepfakes are fake images or videos that are created using AI and can be extremely difficult to detect. Deepfakes pose a host of challenges, and can be used to frame an individual, make it seem a public figure has said or done something they haven’t, or cause general embarrassment.

China is cracking down on the tech, with its Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) passing new rules to protect people from being deepfaked without their consent, according to Reuters.

The new rules are slated to go into effect January 10.