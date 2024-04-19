CEOs Fear AI Will Replace Them

It seems low-level jobs aren’t the only ones on the AI chopping block, with a large percentage of CEOs concerned AI may replace them.

One of the most controversial issues with AI is the impact it is expected to have on workers, with many concerned it will take over a slew of jobs. Until now, those concerns largely revolved around low and mid-level jobs, especially repetitive ones. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna infamously said he expected to see 30% of the company’s back-office jobs replaced by AI.

According to a report by AND Digital, CEOs are now joining the list workers afraid of losing their jobs. The report found that “43% of CEOs believe AI could replace the job of the CEO.” Interestingly, in some ways AI is already replacing them, since “45% of CEOs admitted to making major business decisions based on data and information obtained using ChatGPT.”

There may be a correlation between CEOs’ technical abilities and concerns about AI, with a surprising majority of CEOs describing themselves as “analogue.”

Shockingly, 64% of the CEOs we polled feel they are an analogue CEO in a digital age, creating profound challenges in leading their organisations into the next phase of growth. — Paramjit Uppal, AND Digital Founder

AND Digital’s findings offer an interesting look into the world of CEOs. The full report can be found here.