Building the Pipeline: How to Reach and Influence Your Target Customers

In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, building and maintaining a robust sales pipeline is no longer the sole responsibility of the marketing team. Gone are the days when marketing generated leads, handed them off to sales, and waited for deals to close. The modern go-to-market (GTM) strategy demands a more integrated, cross-functional approach where marketing, sales, customer success (CS), product teams, and even operations are all critical contributors. This article delves into the complexities of reaching and influencing target customers effectively, emphasizing the importance of strategic alignment and coordinated efforts.

The Shift from MQLs to a Unified GTM Approach

Traditionally, marketing qualified leads (MQLs) were the focal point of most marketing efforts. However, as Kyle Poyar, Operating Partner at OpenView, highlights, “There might have been a time when marketing generated pipeline and sales closed it. But that’s not the world we live in now.” The shift from a siloed approach to a more holistic pipeline-building strategy is driven by the need for greater efficiency and effectiveness in a hyper-competitive market.

Today, successful pipeline generation requires more than just broad-based brand awareness campaigns. It demands a deep understanding of the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and the execution of targeted, strategic plays across the organization. Poyar adds, “The magic happens when we combine these plays in coordinated campaigns aimed at our best target customers.”

This coordinated approach is echoed by Adam Schoenfeld, CEO at Keyplay.io, who emphasizes the importance of ICP marketing. “It’s not just an ABM or outbound list. It’s about strategic focus across every motion. ICP Marketing is taking hold because it’s not another BLG (buzzword-led-growth)—it’s a return to fundamentals.”

The Role of ICP Marketing in Pipeline Building

ICP marketing, or Ideal Customer Profile marketing, has emerged as a cornerstone of modern GTM strategies. It involves identifying the specific characteristics of customers who are most likely to benefit from and invest in your product or service. This laser-focused approach enables companies to allocate resources more effectively, ensuring that every dollar spent on marketing and sales yields a higher return on investment.

Stephen Armenti, a demand generation leader with experience at Google, outlines the critical steps in this process: “Nailing your account selection, list building, developing an ICP, finding that ICP, aggregating the buying committee, and setting your targeting at the grey space… HAS to be the imperative for any marketing team trying to drive revenue from demand gen.”

By honing in on the right accounts and aligning efforts across departments, companies can maximize the impact of their campaigns. As Schoenfeld points out, “Focus is the way to GTM excellence.” This sentiment is shared by many industry leaders who recognize that the era of spray-and-pray marketing is over.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: The Key to Pipeline Success

One of the most significant challenges in modern pipeline building is fostering collaboration across traditionally siloed departments. Marcos Rivera, CEO and sought-after pricing expert, underscores this shift: “Building a pipeline today requires a coordinated effort across all teams—no more silos. It’s all about targeted, strategic plays that bring real value to the table.”

The alignment of marketing, sales, CS, and product teams is crucial for driving successful outcomes. Each department brings unique insights and capabilities to the table, and when these are integrated effectively, the results can be transformative. Poyar elaborates, “I don’t think everything necessarily needs an incentive attached to it as long as there are clear goals at a function, team, and individual level.”

However, clear communication and goal alignment are not always easy to achieve. As Serhii Pedan, Head of Revenue & Client Relations, humorously notes, “Everyone is an SDR now.” This reflects the growing recognition that all customer-facing roles contribute to pipeline generation, whether through direct sales efforts or by providing critical support and insights that drive the sales process.

The Return to Fundamentals in GTM Strategies

The current business landscape, marked by increased buyer scrutiny and tighter budgets, has led many companies to return to fundamental marketing and sales principles. Schoenfeld captures this trend succinctly: “While ‘growth at all costs’ may have brought short-term wins, I’m excited that buyer rigor has returned and that we’re getting back to the fundamentals.”

This return to fundamentals is not just about reining in spending but about ensuring that every action taken is aligned with the overarching goal of building a sustainable and scalable pipeline. Michelle Heath, Founder & CEO at Growth Street®, emphasizes the importance of having a well-defined ICP: “Without strong ICP definition, all bets are off. Once you know who, it’s easier to know the where, what, and how.”

Leveraging Data and Technology for Pipeline Optimization

As companies strive to reach and influence their target customers more effectively, data and technology play increasingly vital roles. The ability to gather, analyze, and act on customer data enables organizations to refine their ICPs, personalize their messaging, and optimize their campaigns in real-time.

Maxim Tanevskiy, a growth strategy advisor, highlights the importance of leveraging advanced tools and methodologies in this process: “This is a great cheat sheet, man. Subscribed!” His comment underscores the value of having actionable insights at your fingertips, allowing for more informed decision-making and better outcomes.

In addition, the integration of AI and machine learning into marketing and sales processes is opening up new possibilities for pipeline optimization. However, as Joshua Gainey, Director of Sales Development, wryly observes, “I thought AI could do all this?” While AI can certainly enhance efficiency and provide valuable insights, the human element remains indispensable in crafting and executing successful GTM strategies.

The Future of Pipeline Building: A Unified, Customer-Centric Approach

As we look to the future, it is clear that building a strong pipeline will continue to require a unified, customer-centric approach. Companies that succeed in aligning their marketing, sales, CS, product, and operations teams around a shared vision will be better positioned to reach and influence their target customers.

Kyle Poyar aptly summarizes the evolution of pipeline building: “There might’ve been a time when marketing could be spray-and-pray—hoping it reached the right people (hashtag#MQLs). But that’s also not the world we live in now.” Today, the focus is on delivering value through coordinated, targeted efforts that resonate with the right customers at the right time.

In conclusion, the days of relying on MQLs and siloed marketing efforts are over. The path to pipeline success lies in embracing a more integrated, cross-functional approach that leverages the power of ICP marketing, data-driven insights, and a return to fundamental principles. As companies continue to adapt to the changing landscape, those that prioritize alignment, collaboration, and strategic focus will be best positioned to thrive in the competitive marketplace.