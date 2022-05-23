Broadcom May Buy VMware

Just months after being spun off from Dell, VMware is reportedly in talks to be acquired by Broadcom.

Broadcom is a leading semiconductor firm based in the US. Its products are used in everything from home networking to smartphones to data centers. The company has increasingly been diversifying beyond the semiconductor industry, with a focus on enterprise software. According to Reuters that includes pursuing a deal to purchase VMware.

VMware helped pioneer the virtualization industry and leveraged that into becoming a cloud service provider. The company’s software helps power some of the biggest names in the business. The company was owned by Dell, before the latter spun it off in late 2021. Michael Dell maintained a 40% stake in VMware after the spin-off, potentially putting him in a position to benefit greatly from a sale to Broadcom.

According to Reuters’ sources, the negotiations are ongoing, with no deal imminent. There were also no terms of the negotiations disclosed.