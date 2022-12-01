Bret Taylor Stepping Down as Salesforce Co-CEO

For the second time in three years, a co-CEO is leaving Salesforce as Bret Taylor announces his departure from the role and the company.

Bret Taylor joined Marc Benioff as co-CEO in late 2021, replacing Keith Block who resigned from the role in early 2020. Taylor was well-respected within the company and widely viewed as Marc Benioff’s heir-apparent. Despite holding the job for just one year, Taylor is stepping down and leaving the company, effective January 31, 2023.

“I am grateful for six fantastic years at Salesforce,” said Taylor. “Marc was my mentor well before I joined Salesforce and the opportunity to partner with him to lead the most important software company in the world is career-defining. After a lot of reflection, I’ve decided to return to my entrepreneurial roots. Salesforce has never been more relevant to customers, and with its best-in-class management team and the company executing on all cylinders, now is the right time for me to step away.”

“It’s bittersweet that Bret has decided to step down as my Co-CEO,” said Benioff. “He made his mark on Salesforce as an incredible technologist, leader and friend to us all. Bret founded two incredible companies so it’s understandable why he wants to return to his entrepreneurial roots. I’m excited to see his next chapter unfold, as I’ll always be his biggest champion and he’ll always be part of the Salesforce ‘Ohana.”

According to CNBC, Taylor is stepping away to found a new company.

“We have to let him be free, let him go, and I understand, but I don’t like it. And Bret, you know that you’re always going to be our brother. We love you deeply, you have a home here, we’re gonna try to get you back somehow. Don’t think you’re gonna somehow get out of this alive because you’re not,” Benioff told analysts.

In the meantime, Benioff has made clear he has no intention of ever leaving the company.