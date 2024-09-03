Advertise with Us
Brazil’s Supreme Court Unanimously Upholds X Ban

Brazil’s Supreme Court Unanimously Upholds X Ban
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, September 3, 2024

    • Brazil’s Supreme Court has unanimously upheld the decision to ban X, a decision that was originally made by Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

    According to the Supreme Federal Court’s website, a five-judge panel upheld Moraes’ decision, saying companies must abide by Brazilian law, regardless of how big they are, or how big their bank accounts are.

    “The economic power and size of the bank account do not give birth to a ridiculous immunity from jurisdiction”, stressed Minister Flavio Dino.

    “No one can intend to develop their activities in Brazil without observing the laws and the Federal” Constitution, added Minister Cristiano Zanin.

    Interestingly, the only hint of disent came from Minister Luiz Fux. While agreeing with the ban, Fux expressed concern over plans to fine Brazilians who use VPNs to continue accessing X. The plans involved fining such individuals nearly $9,000 per day, a move that could quickly bankrupt some.

    Instead, Fux said punitive measures should be reserved for those who use the platform to spread ‘racism, fascism, Nazism, or which obstruct criminal investigates, or incite crimes in general.’

    The Supreme Court’s decision shuts down one of the last hopes users had of Moraes’ decision being reversed. With the court’s decision, it’s a safe bet the X drama isn’t going to end anytime soon.

