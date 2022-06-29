Brazil Looking to Standardize on USB-C for Phone Chargers

Brazil is investigating the possibility of mandating USB-C for phone chargers, the latest country to consider such measures.

The European Union recently passed rules requiring smartphone and device manufacturers to use USB-C chargers in an effort to cut down on e-waste and improve the consumer experience. US Senators have since asked the FCC to consider a similar measure. According to Ars Technica, Brazil is considering taking similar action.

The National Telecommunications Agency has announced a public consultation for a proposal that would follow the EU’s example. The one big difference is the scope of the proposal. The EU’s mandate applies to smartphones, tablets, handheld gaming consoles, cameras, and more. Eventually, it will also extend to laptops. In contrast, Brazil is only investigating a mandate for cell phones at this time.

Apple is the company that will be most impacted by these rules and, in all likelihood, will opt to adopt USB-C across its entire lineup rather than have specific hardware models for different jurisdictions.