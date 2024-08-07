Boeing Starliner Astronauts May Be Stuck In Space Till 2025

In a damning indictment of Boeing’s Starliner, NASA now says the two astronauts it brought to the International Space Station (ISS) may be stuck there till next year.

Suni Wiliams and Butch Wilmore rode Starliner to the ISS for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. Unfortunately, Starliner experienced a number of issues during the flight that prevented their scheduled return while NASA and Boeing worked to address them.

After weeks of trying to do just that, NASA now says the issues are severe enough that Wiliams and Wilmore may have to return on a SpaceX vehicle, Boeing’s main—and far more successful—rival. What’s more, the astronauts’ trip may extend into 2025.

“We could take either path,” said Ken Bowersox, NASA’s associate administrator for the space operations mission directorate, according to The New York Times. “And reasonable people could pick either path.”

Read More: Boeing’s Starliner Saga: A Tale of High Hopes Dashed, SpaceX’s Triumph, and the Fight for Cosmic Dominance!

“In the last few weeks, we have decided to make sure we have that capability there, as our community, I would say, got more and more uncomfortable,” added Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew manager.

Boeing has had a disastrous year, with parts—including a door—coming off of their planes mid-flight. The airline maker’s issues ultimately led to the company pleading guilty to fraud.

Similarly, Starliner has been plagued with problems, with flight after flight scrubbed and the project running behind schedule.

With this latest development, no one should be surprised if NASA cancels its remaining contractors with the beleaguered company.