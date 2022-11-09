Biden Administration Wants Research Into Reflecting the Sun’s Rays

The Biden administration is continuing its efforts to combat climate change, announcing a study into reflecting the Sun’s rays.

Climate scientists have been sounding the alarm about climate change, warning that drastic measures must be taken in order to prevent a catastrophic rise in temperatures. If the rise isn’t halted, sea levels will submerge coastal cities and towns, devastate some island nations, and drastically redraw the maps.

One increasingly popular solution is to find a way to reflect some of the Sun’s rays, thereby reducing some of the heat that reaches the Earth. As Popular Mechanics points out, the scientific theory behind the idea is based on naturally occurring events. Volcanoes have long had a cooling impact on the Earth, thanks to the tons of ash spewed into the atmosphere, ash that blocks some of the Sun’s rays.

The Biden administration wants “scientific assessment of solar and other rapid climate interventions in the context of near-term climate risks and hazards.”

Scientists are already applauding the research.

“Sunlight reflection has the potential to safeguard the livelihoods of billions of people, and it’s a sign of the White House’s leadership that they’re advancing the research so that any future decisions can be rooted in science not geopolitical brinkmanship,” Chris Sacca, the founder of climate tech investment fund Lowercarbon Capital, told CNBC.