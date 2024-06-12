Best Buy Launches Yet Another Round of Layoffs

Best Buy has launched yet another round of layoffs, largely targeting sales teams, while also lowering pay for some employees.

According to The Verge, people within the company reached out to the outlet, saying sales staff were being let go, with others taking pay cuts. The layoffs appear to have impacted in-home sales the most. Some of those who were not laid off were moved to other roles within the company. The exact number of those impacted remains unknown.

“Many of our team members were moved to new areas or roles where our customers need it most,” Best Buy spokesperson Ryan Furlong told The Verge.

Best Buy has gone through a number of layoffs over the last couple of years as the electronics retailer has struggled against e-commerce outlets. In April, the company laid off a substantial number of Geek Squad employees, with even more employees impacted than during the previous layoffs in 2023.

“It sucks, I spent more than half my life with this company and sacrificed a lot of personal time and experiences just to be let go,” one laid-off worker told 404 Media at the time. “At the same time, for me it’s for the best, haven’t been scheduled 40 hours since last year and it’s a struggle to get by so I’m off to a better job and better things.”

Best Buy is aggressively working to restructure its business, with the various rounds of layoffs a large part of that effort. Only time will tell if the company’s efforts are successful.