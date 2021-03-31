Arm Announces Next Generation Architecture, Armv9

Arm Holding has announced its first major architectural upgrade in a decade, the Armv9, promising major performance gains.

Arm designs semiconductors and licenses those designs to other companies. Apple, Qualcomm and others use the company’s designs as the basis of their chips, and Arm-based chips are used in everything from mobile devices to servers. In fact, 100 billion Arm devices have been shipped in the last five years.

The company has now announced the next generation, Armv9. Arm says the new architecture will power the next 300 billion devices and offer performance increases of more than 30% over the next two generations of CPUs.

Armv9 is also designed to improve security and provide more advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

“As we look toward a future that will be defined by AI, we must lay a foundation of leading-edge compute that will be ready to address the unique challenges to come,” said Simon Segars, chief executive officer, Arm. “Armv9 is the answer. It will be at the forefront of the next 300 billion Arm-based chips driven by the demand for pervasive specialized, secure and powerful processing built on the economics, design freedom and accessibility of general-purpose compute.”

“Addressing the demand for more complex AI-based workloads is driving the need for more secure and specialized processing, which will be the key to unlocking new markets and opportunities,” said Richard Grisenthwaite, SVP, chief architect and fellow, Arm. “Armv9 will enable developers to build and program the trusted compute platforms of tomorrow by bridging critical gaps between hardware and software, while enabling the standardization to help our partners balance faster time-to-market and cost control alongside the ability to create their own unique solutions.”

Arm is already the world’s leading semiconductor designer. If Armv9 lives up to the expectations, the company will continue to dominate the industry for years to come.