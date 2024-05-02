April Windows Update Is Interfering With VPN Connections

Microsoft is warning that some users are experiencing problems connecting to VPN services after the April security update (KB5036893).

Users began having issues after applying the latest update, and Microsoft has confirmed the issue. The company says the April security updates appear to be the problem, and it is working on a solution.

Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update (KB5036893) or the April 2024 non-security preview update. Next steps: We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

The issue appears to be widespread and appears to impact virtually all of Microsoft’s lineup.