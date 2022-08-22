Apple’s Self Service Repair Comes to MacBooks

MacBooks owners can now do some of their own repairs as Apple expands its self-repair service to cover the popular laptops.

Apple has been slowly rolling out its Self Service Repair program, starting first with the iPhone earlier this year and now expanding to the MacBook.

Self Service Repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come. Customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices will be able to complete repairs on these Mac notebooks, with access to many of the same parts and tools available to Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

The company says customers will first need to check the manual for the MacBook they want to repair at support.apple.com/self-service-repair. Once they decide to move forward, they can order the necessary repair kit at the Apple Self Service Repair Store.

Apple says customers can rent the tools for $49 for a week, saving them the expense of purchasing tools that may have limited use beyond a specific MacBook model.

In addition, customers can even send the parts they’ve replaced back to Apple so they can be refurbished and recycled. Customers who choose this option may even receive credit toward their purchase.