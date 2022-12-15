Apple Watch Version of Microsoft Authenticator Discontinued

Microsoft is pulling the plug on Microsoft Authenticator for Apple Watch, sunsetting the app in January 2023.
Microsoft Authenticator is the company’s app for handling two-factor authentication. While the company first released an Apple Watch version in 2018, Microsoft announced in a support page that the app has reach end-of-life:
In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won’t be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch. We therefore recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices.