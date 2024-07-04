Apple Removing VPN Apps From The Russia App Store

Apple is removing VPN’s from its App Store in Russia, bowing to demands by the Russian government claiming such apps contain illegal content.

Red Shield VPN posted a copy of the email it received from Apple’s App Review on X:

*Hello,

We are writing to notify you that your application, per demand from Roskomnadzor will be removed from the Russia App Store because it includes content that is illegal in Russia, which is not in compliance with the App Review Guidelines:

Legal

Apps must comply with all legal requirements in any location where you make them available (if you’re not sure, check with a lawyer). We know this stuff is complicated, but it is your responsibility to understand and make sure your app conforms with all local laws, not just the guidelines below. And of course, apps that solicit, promote, or encourage criminal or clearly reckless behavior will be rejected.

Roskomnadzor issued the takedown demand based on No. 7 of Article 15.1 of the Federal Law dated 27.07.2006 No. 149-FZ “On information, information Technologies and Information Protection.”

If you need additional information regarding this removal or the laws and requirements in Russia, we encourage you to reach out directly to Roskomnadzor.

While your app has been removed from the Russia App Store, it is still available in teh App Stores for the other territories you selected in App Store Connect. The TestFlight version of this app will also be unavailable for external and internal testing in Russia and all public TestFlight links will no longer be functional.

Best regards,

App Review*

Red Shield isn’t the only VPN impacted, with Proton VPN, NordVPN, and others reportedly included.

The issue demonstrates the challenges Apple faces, especially given its marketing. The company bills itself as a champion of privacy and the security of its users. At the end of the day, however, it must abide by the laws of the land it does business in—even if those laws harm the privacy and security of its users.