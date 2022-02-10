Apple Recorded Some Siri Interactions, Even If the Setting Was Disabled

Apple has said it inadvertently recorded some customers’ Siri interactions, even when the setting was disabled.

Apple gives users the choice to share their Siri interactions in an effort to improve the virtual assistant. If the option is enabled, Apple can store and analyze those recordings.

Evidently, when iOS 15 was released, a bug activated the feature for some users, despite them previously deactivating it. As soon as Apple realized the issue, it took steps to rectify it.

“With iOS 15.2, we turned off the Improve Siri & Dictation setting for many Siri users while we fixed a bug introduced with iOS 15,” Apple spokesperson Catherine Franklin told The Verge. “This bug inadvertently enabled the setting for a small portion of devices. Since identifying the bug, we stopped reviewing and are deleting audio received from all affected devices.”

Apple has not disclosed how many users were impacted, although the company says the bug impacted “a small portion of devices.”

As ZDNet highlights, it appears the bug fix resets the permission warning as well, with iOS 15.4 asking users for permission to use their recordings.