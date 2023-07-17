Apple May Skip Folding Phones and Go Straight to Rollables

A new patent filing suggests Apple may be preparing to get in on the next big evolution of smartphone design: rollables.

While foldable phones are currently the rage, with some of the biggest companies vying to produce the best foldable and push the market forward, Apple has been a notable exception, with no foldable and no known plans to produce one.

According to Patently Apple, the company may be planning to skip foldables altogether and go straight to a rollable model.

Rollable designs aim to address some of the weak points of foldable models. Rollable designs are able to avoid the notorious crease that plague foldables, and can be included in slimmer form factors.

It should be noted that just because Apple filed a patent doesn’t mean we’ll ever see a rollable iPhone. Nonetheless, the features and benefits of rollable designs seem to align better with Apple’s overall design preferences.