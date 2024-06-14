Apple May Be The First Major Tech Company Fined Under The EU’s DMA

Apple may earn the dubious distinction being the first major tech company fined under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The DMA is aimed at gatekeeper companies that control entire platforms and meet certain user and revenue-based criteria. Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and others have been classified as gatekeepers for some of their services. If a company is classified as a gatekeeper, it must make its products and servers interoperate with competing options, not favor its own services over others, in addition to other measures.

According to Ars Technica, Apple may have fun afoul of the new law, with the EU Commission finding the company has not done enough to allow developers to bypass it’s App Store and associated fees. Apple faced criticism when it opened iOS up to allow third-party app stores in the EU, with some saying the new fees it introduced were designed to discourage developers from using other options.

As Ars points out, if the EU does proceed with charging and fining Apple, it could result in fines as high as $1 billion per day.

Of course, there is still much that could change. The outlet’s sources say Apple could make the necessary changes, possibly resulting in a lesser fine.