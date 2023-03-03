Apple Is Not a Fan of ChatGPT Apps

Developers looking to incorporate ChatGPT into their iOS apps are in for a rude awakening when they submit them to the App Store.

Companies large and small are embracing ChatGPT, with app developers looking for innovative ways to use the AI tech. According to The Wall Street Journal, however, Apple is proving to be a major impediment to that innovation.

The developer behind the BlueMail email client incorporated ChatGPT to help users write emails. Unfortunately, Apple rejected the update, saying the new version needed content warnings.

“Your app includes AI-generated content but does not appear to include content filtering at this time,” Apple told the developer last week in a message seen by the Journal.

Whereas BlueMail’s age restriction is currently 4 years old, Apple told the developer the restriction would need to be increased to 17.

“Apple is making it really hard for us to bring innovation to our users,” said Ben Volach, BlueMail co-founder.

To make matters worse, Volach says there are many other apps featuring ChatGPT functionality that have not been slapped with the 17-year-old age restriction.

“We want fairness,” said Volach. “If we’re required to be 17-plus, then others should also have to.”