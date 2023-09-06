Apple iMessage and Microsoft Bing Dodge EU Gatekeeper Label

Apple and Microsoft appear to have been successful in having their premier services removed from the EU’s list of “gatekeeper” services.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) labels services as gatekeepers if they have at least 45 million users and the parent company meets a certain income threshold. Apple and Microsoft argued that their services — iMessage and Bing — did not have enough EU users to meet the criteria.

According to sources that spoke with Financial Times, via Apple Insider, the two companies have succeeded in making their case.

Apple did not dodge the gatekeeper status entirely, with the EU classifying its App Store is a gatekeeper service