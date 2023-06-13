Apple and Nvidia Already First In Line to Test TSMC’s 2nm Chips

Apple and Nvidia have already secured their position as the first customers to test TSMC’s 2nm chips when they arrive on the market.

TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker. The company is used by Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, and others. Apple, in particular, is well-known for purchasing vast amounts of the company’s production, giving it a major competitive advantage.

According to Patently Apple, Apple and Nvidia will be the first to test TSMC’s next-generation chips, with the company already preparing to do a trial production.

TSMC already has a substantial lead over its rivals, especially Intel. Moving to 2nm chips will increase that lead even more, securing its position as the world’s leading chipmaker.